33. Plant Anatomy
Growth
33. Plant Anatomy Growth
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acid rain at 4.0 pH or less can decrease leaf water content, destroy chloroplast structure, and decrease chloroplast ATP synthase activity. What is the general effect of acid rain on the plant's growth?
Acid rain at 4.0 pH or less can decrease leaf water content, destroy chloroplast structure, and decrease chloroplast ATP synthase activity. What is the general effect of acid rain on the plant's growth?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It reduces plant growth
B
It enhances plant growth
C
It speeds up plant growth
D
It will not affect plant growth