45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Batrachotoxin (BTX) is an extremely potent steroidal alkaloid found in certain species of frogs. BTX irreversibly binds to _____ of nerve cells and prevents them from closing, causing paralysis and death.
A
Calcium channels
B
Potassium channels
C
Hydrogen channels
D
Sodium channels