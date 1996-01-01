13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Experiments
13. Mendelian Genetics Mendel's Experiments
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive.
A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dominant - white fur, Recessive - brown fur
B
Dominant - brown fur, Recessive - white fur
C
Both the alleles for fur colour are co-dominant
D
Insufficient data to interpret