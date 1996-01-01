50. Population Ecology
50. Population Ecology Population Ecology
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Intraspecific competition occurs when:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
individuals of different species compete for the limited resources available.
B
individuals of the same species compete for the limited resources available.
C
two populations of different species occupying the same area compete for the limited resources available.
D
two populations occupying different areas compete for the limited resources available.