9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provided the following features, identify the correct option which includes all features associated with the Zika virus.
M. Zika virus gets its name from the Zika forest in Uganda
N. Zika is primarily spread by Mosquito
O. One of the effects of the Zika virus is Microcephalic children
P. Zika virus is a DNA virus
Q. Zika fever is caused by the zika virus
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M and N
B
M, N, and O
C
M, N, O, and P
D
M, N, O, and Q