1. Introduction to Biology
Characteristics of Life
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following conditions must be met by an entity discovered on another planet in order to confirm the existence of life?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It should be cellular and capable of replicating and processing information.
B
It must acquire and utilize energy.
C
It should have evolving populations.
D
All of the above.