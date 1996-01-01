35. Soil
Soil and Nutrients
35. Soil Soil and Nutrients
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true?
Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anions are easily absorbed by plants because they are readily available, positively charged, and dissolved in water in the soil.
B
Although dissolved in water and negatively charged, anions are more difficult for plants to extract.
C
Cations are positively charged, and do not dissociate in water, but interact with clay anion molecules, making them more difficult to extract by plants
D
Cations are positively charged, and dissolved in water, but they interact with clay anion molecules, making them more difficult to extract by plants.