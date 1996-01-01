12. Meiosis
Meiosis I
12. Meiosis Meiosis I
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
After a human cell undergoes telophase 1 of meiosis, a ________ develops dividing the cell into two _____ daughter cells with chromosomes consisting of two sister chromatids.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cell plate; diploid
B
cleavage furrow; haploid
C
cleavage furrow; diploid
D
cell plate; haploid