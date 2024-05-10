12. Meiosis
Meiosis I
A daughter cell is created by meiosis I and the first round of cytokinesis. This daughter cell is just beginning meiosis II. Which of the following is an appropriate description of this daughter cell's genetic contents?
a) It has half the amount of DNA as the parent cell.
b) It has half the chromosomes but twice the DNA of the parent cell.
c) It has one-fourth the DNA and one-half the chromosomes as the parent cell.
d) It is genetically identical to the parent cell.
Multiple Choice
Which diagram represents anaphase I of meiosis?
a) I
b) II
c) III
d) IV
e) V
f) VI
Multiple Choice
At the end of telophase I of meiosis and the first cytokinesis, there are __________.
Textbook Question
DRAW IT The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. c. Identify the stage of meiosis shown.
Textbook Question
DRAW IT The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. b. Describe the makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set.
Textbook Question
After telophase I of meiosis, each daughter cell is . a. diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule; b. diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids; c. haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule; d. haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids
