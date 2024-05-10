A daughter cell is created by meiosis I and the first round of cytokinesis. This daughter cell is just beginning meiosis II. Which of the following is an appropriate description of this daughter cell's genetic contents?

a) It has half the amount of DNA as the parent cell.

b) It has half the chromosomes but twice the DNA of the parent cell.

c) It has one-fourth the DNA and one-half the chromosomes as the parent cell.

d) It is genetically identical to the parent cell.