PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the disadvantage of relying on morphological features alone in identifying evolutionary relationships among different species?
morphology does not reflect the genetic information
morphology is unique in every individual organism
morphology cannot distinguish convergent and divergent evolution
morphological features are difficult to determine