25. Phylogeny
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
What makes scientists suspect that large-scale evolutionary transformations are caused by the changes in the expression of developmental genes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
because of the change in the DNA sequence if the expression is changed
B
because a change in these genes can significantly affect the morphology
C
because any mutation of these genes can make the organism non-viable
D
because an alteration of these genes creates a postzygotic barrier