Digestion
Determine the incorrect statement about the human digestive system.
The salivary glands produce saliva, which contains salivary amylase.
The stomach stores food, mixes it with acid, and begins protein digestion.
The pancreas produces bile and processes nutrient-rich blood from the intestines.
The small intestine is the major site for digestion and nutrient absorption.