3. Water
pH Scale
3. Water pH Scale
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to increased anthropogenic emissions of CO2 into the atmosphere, the oceans also absorb a massive amount of CO2. When this CO2 reacts with ocean water, it forms carbonic acid, making the water more _________.
A
acidic
B
basic
C
saline
D
warm