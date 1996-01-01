3. Water
pH Scale
3. Water pH Scale
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The human body regulates the pH levels of several body parts, including the vagina. Why is it important to maintain its slightly acidic pH?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To ensure fertility.
B
To protect the ovum inside the reproductive system.
C
To prevent the growth of harmful yeast and bacteria.
D
To stimulate the production of estrogen.