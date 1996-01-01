49. Animal Behavior
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following statements about the "Optimal foraging model" is incorrect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It predicts how an animal behaves while searching food.
B
To maximise fitness, animals engage in foraging behaviours that maximise costs while maximising benefits.
C
It aids in predicting the best strategy an animal can use to maximise net energy gain.
D
All of the above statements are incorrect.