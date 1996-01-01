48. Ecology
Ecology
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the northern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun, it ___ this part of the earth. However, if the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun, it makes the northern hemisphere _____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cools down; warm
B
warms up; cold
C
warms up; warm
D
cools down; cold