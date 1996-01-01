14. DNA Synthesis
DNA Repair
The DNA repair process involves the removal of the damaged sequence and the replacement of new sequences. Which of the following is involved in cleaving the DNA segments so that the damaged sequences will be removed?
A
DNA polymerase
B
DNA ligase
C
Nuclease
D
Lipase