4. Biomolecules
Carbon
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which property of carbon makes it an excellent building block of life?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Its ability to form hydrogen bonds with up to four other atoms, including other carbon atoms.
B
Its ability to form ionic bonds with up to four other atoms, including other carbon atoms.
C
Its ability to form covalent bonds with up to four other atoms, including other carbon atoms.
D
All of the above.