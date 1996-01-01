50. Population Ecology
50. Population Ecology Population Ecology
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about demographic momentum is incorrect?
Which of the following statements about demographic momentum is incorrect?
A
It is observed in slower-growing or stable populations.
B
It is observed in rapid-growing populations.
C
Despite declining fertility rates, populations continue to grow due to their young age distribution.
D
It causes populations to grow for another 60 to 70 years before reaching a stable level.