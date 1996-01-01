47. Muscle Systems
Musculoskeletal System
47. Muscle Systems Musculoskeletal System
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four individuals are actively engaged in four different sports, which are listed below. Which of the following sports is most likely to increase the proportion of slow-twitch fibers?
Four individuals are actively engaged in four different sports, which are listed below. Which of the following sports is most likely to increase the proportion of slow-twitch fibers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Powerlifting
B
Sprinting
C
Jumping
D
Distance running