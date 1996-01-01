41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
41. Immune System Adaptive Immunity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following happens during genetic recombination, causing diversified B-cell receptors?
Which of the following happens during genetic recombination, causing diversified B-cell receptors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The DNA molecules are separated into a single strand and will be replicated.
B
The chromosomes lined up at the center of the dividing cells.
C
DNA is broken and recombined to produce new allele combinations.
D
The mRNA is spliced and rearranged into different combinations.