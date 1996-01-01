23. Speciation
Species
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mating closely related species of animals often results in inviable or sterile hybrids. This can reduce the exchange of genetic variants between species. The general consequence brought about by this process is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
heterozygosity
B
hybrid incompatibility
C
natural selection
D
reproductive isolation