37. Plant Sensation and Response
Plant Defenses
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sharp prickles, spines, thorns, or trichomes—hairs on the leaf that frequently include barbs and can occasionally contain poison—can be found on the leaves and stem of a plant. All these structural and chemical features are the best defense against:

A
carnivory
B
herbivory
C
insect pests
D
all of the above