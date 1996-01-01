37. Plant Sensation and Response
Plant Defenses
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the importance of methyl salicylate in the plants' survival?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is an important component of photosynthesis.
B
It is needed by the plant cell to divide and differentiate.
C
c. It is necessary for nutrient and water transportation in the plant's system.
D
It induces plant defense against pathogens and herbivores.