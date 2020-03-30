53. Conservation Biology
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the main reason for establishing an area as protected?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The area has a high volume of diversity that needs to be conserved
B
The area has a high human population that needs to be protected
C
The area has a high volume of minerals that needs to be preserved
D
The area is rich in underground water that should be protected from contamination