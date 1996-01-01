9. Photosynthesis
Introduction to Photosynthesis
9. Photosynthesis Introduction to Photosynthesis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following assertions is true concerning the redox reaction of photosynthesis?
Which of the following assertions is true concerning the redox reaction of photosynthesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both CO2 and H2O are oxidized to glucose and oxygen
B
Both CO2 and H2O are reduced to glucose and oxygen
C
CO2 is reduced to glucose and H2O is oxidized to oxygen
D
CO2 is oxidized to glucose and H2O is reduced to oxygen