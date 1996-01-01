21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
All of the following are pieces of evidence of evolution by natural selection except:
All of the following are pieces of evidence of evolution by natural selection except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Many species share similar physical features.
B
The unique features of island species.
C
Conserved sequences in the DNA.
D
No two individuals can have conserved DNA sequences as each individual is unique.