21. Evolution by Natural Selection
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Before the industrial revolution, light-colored pepper moths were more abundant than dark-colored ones. However, during the industrial revolution, dark-colored dominated the pepper moth population. When the pollution was reduced, the light-colored form again predominated. Which of the following can likely explain the changes in the pepper moth population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The dark colors allow them to survive predators by camouflaging in the polluted environment
B
The color change corresponds to their mating efficiency
C
The color change allows them to survive in the sun's radiation
D
The gene flow was abrupted due to pollution