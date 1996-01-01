49. Animal Behavior
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
All of the following are required for the evolution of a behavioral trait by natural selection except:
A
Lack of influence on behavior by the environment
B
Variations of behavior among individuals
C
Reproductive success of animals depends on the expression of behavior
D
Some behavioral components are genetically inherited