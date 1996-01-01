40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct order of flow of a blood clot that forms inside an arm vein and travels to the lung capillary bed, where it may block blood flow.
A
arm vein → pulmonary artery → right atrium → right ventricle → inferior vena cava → lung capillary
B
arm vein → inferior vena cava → right atrium → right ventricle → pulmonary artery → lung capillary
C
arm vein → inferior vena cava → left atrium → left ventricle → pulmonary artery → lung capillary
D
arm vein → pulmonary artery → left atrium → left ventricle → inferior vena cava → lung capillary