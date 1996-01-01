21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
Whales evolved from land mammals. Because they live in oceans, they lost their hind limbs, grew flat tails, and developed flippers. This is an example of:
A
evolutionary adaptation
B
resistance selection
C
artificial selection
D
survival of the fittest