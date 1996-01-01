21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the drawback of using models in evolutionary biology research?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The models can be created easily.
B
They are inexpensive to manufacture.
C
They are less difficult to work with than live organisms.
D
They do not exhibit the same behaviour and responses as live organisms.