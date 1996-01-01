25. Phylogeny
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Australian mole and North American mole both have specialized claws for digging. Based on this statement, what can we conclude about these two species?
They came from a common ancestor
They are products of divergent evolution
The structure of their claws is a primitive feature
Both are burrowing animals