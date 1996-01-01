16. Regulation of Expression
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements incorrectly describes the brain cells?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They have the same genome as the red blood cells
B
They function differently from the liver cells
C
They are expressed differently from kidney cells
D
Skin cells, liver cells, and brain cells are made up of the same proteins