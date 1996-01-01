18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA Cloning
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What approach would be most suited for a pharmaceutical business interested in cloning a human insulin-producing gene to get a large amount of insulin hormone?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polymerase chain reaction
B
Recombinant DNA technology
C
Gene sequencing
D
DNA fingerprinting