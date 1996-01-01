18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA Cloning
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An organism whose genome has been changed by the introduction of one or more foreign DNA sequences from another species by artificial methods is termed as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Transgenic organism
B
Genetically modified organism
C
Genetically altered organism
D
All of the above