13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plant is heterozygous for two genes that are present on different chromosomes. The first gene determines flower color, with alleles P (purple) and p (white). The second gene determines the height of the plant, with alleles T (tall) and t (short). Determine the different types of gametes that this plant can produce.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PT
B
pt
C
PT, pt
D
PT, Pt, pT, pt