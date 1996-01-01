14. DNA Synthesis
Chargaff's Rules
14. DNA Synthesis Chargaff's Rules
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In analyzing the number of different bases in a DNA sample, all of the following are true regarding the base pairing rule except
In analyzing the number of different bases in a DNA sample, all of the following are true regarding the base pairing rule except
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Adenine always pairs with Thymine
B
Purines are always equal in amount to pyrimidines
C
Cytosine always pairs with Guanine
D
Adenine forms three hydrogen bonds with Thymine