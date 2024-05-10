14. DNA Synthesis
Chargaff's Rules
Multiple Choice
Cytosine (C) makes up 42% of the nucleotides in a sample of DNA from an organism. Approximately what percentage of the nucleotides in this sample will be thymine (T)?
Multiple Choice
Thymine (T) makes up 28% of the nucleotides in a sample of DNA from an organism. Approximately what percentage of the nucleotides in this sample will be guanine (G)?
