34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
34. Vascular Plant Transport Water Potential
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about drought is false?
Which of the following statements about drought is false?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A period of dry weather longer than normal is called drought.
B
Deforestation is a major factor in increasing drought worldwide.
C
The growth and development of plants are reduced as a result of drought.
D
Plants respond to drought by increasing the rate of transpiration.