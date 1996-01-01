1. Introduction to Biology
Life's Organizational Hierarchy
1. Introduction to Biology Life's Organizational Hierarchy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In biology, the vertical scale describes the _______, and the horizontal scale describes the _______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
hierarchy of life; diversity of life
B
evolution of life; extinction of life
C
diversity of life; hierarchy of life
D
characteristics of life; diversity of life