1. Introduction to Biology
Life's Organizational Hierarchy
Which of the following options has the correct order in terms of the hierarchy of the organization?
Use the word bank to complete the pyramid of life's organizational hierarchy below.
Word Bank:
Population
Organelles
Organ System
Cell
Tissues
Ecosystem
Organ
Community
Molecules
Multicellular Organism
Which of the following is the best example of an emergent property?
What is the appropriate term for an interbreeding group of individuals of a single type occupying a defined area?
All the organisms on your campus make up a. an ecosystem. b. a community. c. a population. d. the biosphere.
A biologist studying interactions among the bacteria in an ecosystem could not be working at which level in life's hierarchy? (Choose carefully and explain your answer.) a. the population level b. the molecular level c. the organism level d. the organ level
