19. Genomics
Genomes
19. Genomics Genomes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram below shows the amino acid sequences (using the single-letter code) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five animal species. These segments contain all of the amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species.
Which option correctly identifies the animal species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Human
B
Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Mouse
C
Mouse, Rhesus Monkey, Human
D
Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Rhesus Monkey