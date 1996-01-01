32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lobe-finned fishes were considered to be most likely the ancestors of tetrapods. Which of the following body parts of lobe-finned fish was believed to be homologous to tetrapods?
Lobe-finned fishes were considered to be most likely the ancestors of tetrapods. Which of the following body parts of lobe-finned fish was believed to be homologous to tetrapods?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
bony scales covering the body
B
operculum
C
fleshy paired fins
D
gill cover