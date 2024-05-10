32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates
Chordates
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Additional 10 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 19 of 19 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
If an animal has segments, bilateral symmetry, pharyngeal clefts, a post-anal tail, and deuterostomic development, it must be a member of the __________.
443
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following chordate characteristics contributes most to the formation of your ears?
364
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following chordate characteristics contributes most to suspension-feeding devices in many invertebrate chordates?
379
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following can be found in vertebrates but not in lancelets and tunicates?
600
views
Multiple Choice
A lamprey, a shark, a lizard, and a rabbit share all the following characteristics except __________.
559
views
Multiple Choice
The operculum was an important adaptation for fish because it helps with __________.
375
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following organisms is most closely related to the ancestor of modern amphibians?
438
views
Multiple Choice
Habitat loss, the spread of a fungal disease, climate change, and pollution are causing severe population declines and extinction in __________.
415
views
Textbook Question
Vertebrates and tunicates share a. jaws adapted for feeding. b. a high degree of cephalization. c. an endoskeleton that includes a skull. d. a notochord and a dorsal, hollow nerve cord.
1409
views
Textbook Question
Living vertebrates can be divided into two major clades. Select the appropriate pair. a. the chordates and the tetrapods b. the urochordates and the cephalochordates c. the cyclostomes and the gnathostomes d. the marsupials and the eutherians
674
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
What trait(s) characterize the vertebrates? a. vertebrae and a cranium b. jaws and a spinal cord c. bony endoskeleton d. notochord and post-anal tail
513
views
Textbook Question
"In the chordate phylogenetic tree below, fill in the shared derived character that defines each clade. a. Notochord b. Vertebral column c. Jaws d. Bony skeleton e. Four limbs f. Amniotic egg g. Hairs"
427
views
Textbook Question
A lamprey, a shark, a lizard, and a rabbit share all the following characteristics except a. pharyngeal slits in the embryo or adult. b. vertebrae. c. hinged jaws. d. a dorsal, hollow nerve cord.
619
views
Textbook Question
In Figure 34.25, which of the following is the sister taxon to the archosaurs? (A) synapsids (B) crocodilians (C) turtles (D) lepidosaurs
665
views
Textbook Question
Which clade does not include humans? a. synapsids b. lobe-fins c. diapsids d. osteichthyans
785
views
Textbook Question
Why were the Tiktaalik fossils an exciting discovery for scientists studying tetrapod evolution? a. They are the earliest frog-like animal discovered to date. b. They show that tetrapods successfully colonized land much earlier than previously thought. c. They have a roughly equal combination of fishlike and tetrapod-like characteristics. d. They demonstrate conclusively that limbs evolved as lobe-fins dragged themselves from pond to pond during droughts.
535
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following could be considered the most recent common ancestor of living tetrapods? a. a sturdy-finned, shallow-water lobe-fin whose appendages had skeletal supports similar to those of terrestrial vertebrates b. an armored, jawed placoderm with two pairs of appendages c. an early ray-finned fish that developed bony skeletal supports in its paired fins d. a salamander that had legs supported by a bony skeleton but moved with the side-to-side bending typical of fishes
490
views
Textbook Question
EVOLUTION CONNECTION Living members of a vertebrate lineage can be very different from early members of the lineage, and evolutionary reversals (character losses) are common. Give examples that illustrate these observations, and explain their evolutionary causes.
709
views
Textbook Question
There is some evidence that pharyngeal slits occur in certain species of echinoderms that appear early in the fossil record. If confirmed, what do these data suggest? a. Echinoderms are chordates. b. Pharyngeal slits were present in the earliest echinoderms and lost later. c. Some lineages of echinoderms are more closely related to chordates than others. d. Pharyngeal slits should not be used as a trait in phylogenetic analysis.
520
views
Textbook Question
There is some evidence that pharyngeal slits occur in certain species of echinoderms that appear early in the fossil record. If confirmed, what do these data suggest? a. Echinoderms are chordates. b. Pharyngeal slits were present in the earliest echinoderms and lost later. c. Some lineages of echinoderms are more closely related to chordates than others. d. Pharyngeal slits should not be used as a trait in phylogenetic analysis.
328
views
Textbook Question
As a genetic counselor, you advise couples about the possibility of genetic disease in their offspring. Today you met with an engaged couple, both of whom are phenotypically normal. The man, however, has a brother who died of Duchenne-type muscular dystrophy, an X-linked recessive condition. His ﬁancée, whose family has no history of the disease, is worried that the couple's sons or daughters might be afflicted. The sister of this man is planning to marry his fiancée's brother. How would you advise this second couple?
469
views
Textbook Question
As a genetic counselor, you advise couples about the possibility of genetic disease in their offspring. Today you met with an engaged couple, both of whom are phenotypically normal. The man, however, has a brother who died of Duchenne-type muscular dystrophy, an X-linked recessive condition. His ﬁancée, whose family has no history of the disease, is worried that the couple's sons or daughters might be afflicted. How would you advise this couple?
472
views
Textbook Question
Birds and mammals are both endothermic, and both have four-chambered hearts. Most reptiles are ectothermic and have three-chambered hearts. Why don't biologists group birds with mammals? Why do most biologists now consider birds to be reptiles?
962
views
Textbook Question
Match each description on the left with the corresponding term on the right Closest relatives of chordates annelids nematodes sponges arthropods flatworms cnidarians molluscs echinoderms chordates
400
views
Textbook Question
A good scientific hypothesis is based on existing evidence and leads to testable predictions. What hypothesis did the paleontologists who discovered Tiktaalik test? What evidence did they use to predict where they would find fossils of transitional forms?
400
views
Textbook Question
Recall that hemophilia is an X-linked recessive disease. If a woman with hemophilia had children with a man without hemophilia, what is the chance that their first child will have the disease? What is the chance that their first child will be a carrier?
737
views
Textbook Question
The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't. Where did ear bones come from?
524
views
Showing 37 of 37 practice