49. Animal Behavior
Migration refers to the pattern of behavior among animals in which they travel from one location to another for several reasons. Salmon start their lives in rivers and migrate to the sea to feed and grow. Why do they migrate back to rivers after a few years?
For reproductive reasons
For protection against predators
For better conditions
For more abundant food