22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement regarding sexual selection.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Intersexual selection refers to the selection between the sexes, usually when females choose the male.
B
Intrasexual selection refers to the selection within a sex, usually when males compete with one another for mating rights.
C
Sexual dimorphism can result from sexual selection.
D
Sexually dimorphic traits are ineffective at attracting mates or fighting off rivals for mates.