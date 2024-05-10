Skip to main content
22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation

22. Evolution of Populations

Genetic Variation

Ivory from elephant tusks is a valuable commodity on the world market. As a result, male African elephants with large tusks have been heavily hunted for the past few centuries. Today, male elephants have significantly shorter tusks at full adulthood than male elephants in the early 1900s. This is an example of                   . a. diversifying selection; b. stabilizing selection; c. directional selection; d. chance; e. more than one of the above is correct
Antibiotic resistance is becoming common among organisms that cause a variety of human diseases. All of the following strategies help reduce the risk of antibiotic resistance evolving in a susceptible bacterial population except                   . a. using antibiotics only when appropriate, for bacterial infections that are not clearing up naturally; b. using the drugs as directed, taking all the antibiotic over the course of days prescribed; c. using more than one antibiotic at a time for difficult-to-treat organisms; d. preventing natural selection by reducing the amount of evolution the organisms can perform; e. reducing the use of antibiotics in non–health-care settings, such as agriculture
