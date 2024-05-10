22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
Multiple Choice
The human genome consists of approximately 3 billion base pairs. If humans typically differ from one another by about 3 million base pairs, what is the nucleotide variability of Homo sapiens?
Multiple Choice
Sexual recombination includes the shuffling of chromosomes in __________ and fertilization.
Multiple Choice
Which type of mutation plays the most important role in increasing the number of genes in the gene pool?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would seem to be an example of neutral variation?
Multiple Choice
__________ and __________ generate variation, whereas __________ results in an adaptation to the environment.
Multiple Choice
A population of 15 birds inhabits a fairly new island. Ten of the birds are dark brown, and five of them are light brown. By chance, two of the dark brown birds and three of the light brown birds die before producing any offspring. All of the birds in the next generation are dark brown. This change in phenotypic frequency can be attributed to __________.
Multiple Choice
An earthquake hits a small island. All but a small group of closely related lizards are eliminated, and the survivors spread out over the island. This is an instance of __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would most likely result in the microevolution of a population of humans?
Multiple Choice
The lethal genetic disorder Tay-Sachs disease occurs in individuals with two copies of a recessive allele of the responsible gene. Which of the following statements is true?
Multiple Choice
For several years, scientists have warned doctors of the danger of overprescribing antibiotics such as penicillin. Scientists are concerned because __________.
Multiple Choice
A population of squirrels is preyed on by small hawks. The smaller squirrels can escape into burrows. The larger squirrels can fight off the hawks. After several generations, the squirrels in the area tend to be very small or very large. What process is responsible for this outcome?
Multiple Choice
Birds with average-size wings survived a severe storm more successfully than other birds in the same population with longer or shorter wings. If severe storms occur regularly, then over time, one should expect these storms to bring about __________.
Multiple Choice
Which type of selection maintains stable frequencies of two or more phenotypic forms in a population?
Multiple Choice
Selection that acts over evolutionary time to preserve traits that increase an individual's ability to mate is known as __________.
Multiple Choice
A number of mosquito populations today are resistant to insecticides that were once quite effective. Biologists think that insecticide resistance evolved in mosquitoes because __________.
Textbook Question
What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer? a. an R-group and a hydroxyl group b. an N—H group and a ═(C═O) group c. an amino group and a hydroxyl group d. an amino group and a carboxyl group
Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how Mycobacterium tuberculosis evolves when it is exposed to an antibiotic.
Textbook Question
In an area of erratic rainfall, a biologist found that grass plants with alleles for curled leaves reproduced better in dry years, and plants with alleles for flat leaves reproduced better in wet years. This situation would tend to _________ . (Explain your answer.) a. cause genetic drift in the grass population. b. preserve genetic variation in the grass population. c. lead to stabilizing selection in the grass population. d. lead to uniformity in the grass population.
Textbook Question
If an allele is recessive and lethal in homozygotes before they reproduce, a. the allele will be removed from the population by natural selection in approximately 1,000 years. b. the allele will likely remain in the population at a low frequency because it cannot be selected against in heterozygotes. c. the fitness of the homozygous recessive genotype is 0. d. both b and c are correct.
Textbook Question
The heritable differences among organisms are a result of . a. differences in their DNA; b. mutation; c. differences in alleles; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Textbook Question
A new plant species C, which formed from hybridization of species A(2n = 16) with species B(2n = 12), would probably produce gametes with a chromosome number of a. 12. b. 14. c. 16. d. 28.
Textbook Question
The risks faced by small populations include . a. erosion of genetic variability through genetic drift; b. decreased fitness of individuals as a result of inbreeding; c. increased risk of experiencing natural disasters; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Textbook Question
Ivory from elephant tusks is a valuable commodity on the world market. As a result, male African elephants with large tusks have been heavily hunted for the past few centuries. Today, male elephants have significantly shorter tusks at full adulthood than male elephants in the early 1900s. This is an example of . a. diversifying selection; b. stabilizing selection; c. directional selection; d. chance; e. more than one of the above is correct
Textbook Question
A horse (2n = 64) and a donkey (2n = 62) can mate and produce a mule. How many chromosomes would there be in a mule's body cells? a. 31 b. 62 c. 63 d. 126
Textbook Question
Antibiotic resistance is becoming common among organisms that cause a variety of human diseases. All of the following strategies help reduce the risk of antibiotic resistance evolving in a susceptible bacterial population except . a. using antibiotics only when appropriate, for bacterial infections that are not clearing up naturally; b. using the drugs as directed, taking all the antibiotic over the course of days prescribed; c. using more than one antibiotic at a time for difficult-to-treat organisms; d. preventing natural selection by reducing the amount of evolution the organisms can perform; e. reducing the use of antibiotics in non–health-care settings, such as agriculture
Textbook Question
Suppose you were studying several species of monkeys. In one, males never helped females raise offspring. In another, males provided just as much parental care as females except for actually carrying the fetus during pregnancy. How does the fundamental asymmetry of sex compare in the two species? How would you expect sexual dimorphism to compare between the two species?
Textbook Question
It seems logical that natural selection would work toward genetic uniformity; the genotypes that are most fit produce the most offspring, increasing the frequency of adaptive alleles and eliminating less adaptive alleles. Yet there remains a great deal of genetic variation within populations. Describe factors that contribute to this variation.
Textbook Question
Botanists are looking for the wild ancestors of potatoes, corn, and wheat. Why is this search important?
