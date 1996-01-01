22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
22. Evolution of Populations Genetic Variation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Galapagos Islands, finches with either large or small beaks were favored since the majority of seeds found on the islands were either large or small. This is an example of:
In Galapagos Islands, finches with either large or small beaks were favored since the majority of seeds found on the islands were either large or small. This is an example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive selection
B
Stabilizing selection
C
Directional selection
D
Disruptive selection