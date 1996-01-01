38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Homeostasis is the most essential requirement of the body of a living organism. Which of the following mechanisms plays a major role in maintaining homeostasis?
A
Positive feedback mechanism
B
Negative feedback mechanism
C
Countercurrent mechanism system
D
All of the above